Wormhole (W) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Wormhole (W) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Wormhole has a total market cap of $637.51 million and $50.07 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wormhole

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.34133788 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $47,385,689.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

