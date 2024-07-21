Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,632 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,317. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

