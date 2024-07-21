XDC Network Trading 3% Lower This Week (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $448.11 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XDC Network

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,930,042,871 coins and its circulating supply is 14,911,832,367 coins. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XDC Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

