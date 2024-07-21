Zacks Research Weighs in on Lithia Motors, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $41.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $43.64. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $28.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2026 earnings at $12.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $49.43 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

NYSE:LAD opened at $253.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.73. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $231.36 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,370,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 267,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

