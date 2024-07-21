ZClassic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $508,261.07 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00047604 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

