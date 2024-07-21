ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 17% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $510,646.48 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00038899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017742 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

