131,034 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.25. 4,941,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

