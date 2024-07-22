21,072 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,587.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.43. 825,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,020. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

