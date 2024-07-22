2,194 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.1 %

WELL traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 134.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

