2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Large Volume Increase

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,589,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 4,432,523 shares.The stock last traded at $38.67 and had previously closed at $38.85.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.