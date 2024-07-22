2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Large Volume Increase

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,589,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 4,432,523 shares.The stock last traded at $38.67 and had previously closed at $38.85.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

