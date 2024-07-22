3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Down 0.2%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.40 and last traded at $103.74. Approximately 809,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,249,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

3M Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after buying an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after buying an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

