6,409 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,231,000 after buying an additional 2,235,047 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,338 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 984,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after acquiring an additional 699,050 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,780,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 956,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 464,177 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 426,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

