6,844 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
STERIS Stock Performance
NYSE STE traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.77. 330,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,344. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.46.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
