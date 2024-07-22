85,597 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

