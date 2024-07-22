89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Down 3.4%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 81,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,131,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $817.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 11.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 41.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,241 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after purchasing an additional 415,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,200 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

