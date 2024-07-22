Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 115,700 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 379.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.93. 459,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

