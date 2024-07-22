Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 16,856 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,067.23.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,072.43. The company had a trading volume of 110,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,962. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $721.51 and a one year high of $1,106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,025.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $972.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

