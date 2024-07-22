Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 71,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 45.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,755,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,930,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,924,529. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

