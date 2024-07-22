Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 627.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,992 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

DK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.97. 319,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.65%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $71,078. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

