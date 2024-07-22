Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $18.72 Million Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385,024 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MINISO Group worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MINISO Group stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.07. 825,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $29.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.