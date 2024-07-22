Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Clearwater Paper worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Clearwater Paper stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 272,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

