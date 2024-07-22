Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 584,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of MacroGenics worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,887,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 598,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,516. The company has a market capitalization of $333.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

