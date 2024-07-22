Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avnet worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,918,000 after buying an additional 519,478 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 210,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,601,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.68. 208,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

