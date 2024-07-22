Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 420,978 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1,544.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 316,393 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 412,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.13. 151,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,371. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

