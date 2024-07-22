Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 377.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.03. 1,178,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.19. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

