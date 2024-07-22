Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.26. 384,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,048. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

