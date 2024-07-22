Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $73,142,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $61,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,052.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 104,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,226,000 after buying an additional 99,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 55,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.20. 125,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

