Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 135,626 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,626 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $41,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 170,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.0 %

LOPE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.70. 46,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.64 and a 1 year high of $156.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

