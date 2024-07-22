Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,427 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 98.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 168,920 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. 1,149,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

