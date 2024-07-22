Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 612,787 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,787 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Cellebrite DI worth $32,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,619,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 1,238,580 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,304,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after buying an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

CLBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.17. 1,167,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

