Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 79,265 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 267.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Alarm.com worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $65,980,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

ALRM traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 104,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,660. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

