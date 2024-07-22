Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 175.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211,696 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Ultrapar Participações worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,754 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGP. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

