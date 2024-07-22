Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,576 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Victory Capital worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCTR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

