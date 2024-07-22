Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,753,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,404. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

View Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.