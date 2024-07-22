Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 101,302 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $54,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,575,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,009,000 after buying an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.74. The stock had a trading volume of 110,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,771. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.38 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.96 and its 200 day moving average is $187.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

