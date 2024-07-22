Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 168,200 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $25,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,508,000 after buying an additional 727,764 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after buying an additional 7,766,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $473,568,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,108,000 after buying an additional 6,663,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,840,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,277,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.15. 720,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,025. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

