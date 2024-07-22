Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 17,605 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.65% of Radware worth $30,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Radware by 239.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

