Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 29,751 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,751 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $26,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

