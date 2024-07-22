Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $87,733,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $81,299,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $30,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $17,650,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.6 %

FIX traded up $10.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.26. 109,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.69. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

