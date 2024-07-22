Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Acme United had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Acme United Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Acme United has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $238,948.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,551.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $238,948.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,551.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $49,125.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $658,194. 34.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

