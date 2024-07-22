Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Acme United had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.60%.
Acme United Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of Acme United stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Acme United has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59.
Acme United Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 12.50%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
