Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.97.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $151.58 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $3,148,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $196,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,928 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.