Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT Raised to $40.00 at Chardan Capital

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 135,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,481.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,101,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,286,981.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 639,252 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,834 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,210,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 784,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 259,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

