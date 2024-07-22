AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53, Briefing.com reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AGNC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,975,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

