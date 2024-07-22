Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $170.16 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00075298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009307 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

