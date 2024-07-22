Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.55.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, hitting C$23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.64. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$24.50. The stock has a market cap of C$9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.15, for a total transaction of C$115,748.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,871. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.