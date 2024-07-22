Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.41-9.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.48.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.84. 930,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,071. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.14.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

