Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 2.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.14 and last traded at $76.85. 3,027,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 17,164,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

