Allstate Corp Acquires New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in United Rentals by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,229,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded up $19.71 on Monday, hitting $738.35. The company had a trading volume of 519,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,919. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $660.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $656.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $759.98.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

