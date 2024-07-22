Allstate Corp Acquires Shares of 1,340 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after buying an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $16,394,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $15,551,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $17,404,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,494. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.06. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $177.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

