Allstate Corp Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded up $24.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $587.71. 1,079,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,182. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $589.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.